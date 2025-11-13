Bears' Jahdae Walker: Another DNP on Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker (concussion) did not practice Thursday.
After being ruled out of the Week 10 win over the Giants, Walker has failed to practice in any capacity this week. If the wide receiver wants to suit up for Sunday's game he will likely have to log at least a limited session Friday. If ruled out, another wide receiver or defensive back will likely fill his limited role on special teams for Sunday's contest against the Vikings.