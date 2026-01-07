Walker caught two of three targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 19-16 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Walker finished the season with six receptions on 10 targets for 87 yards and two touchdowns across nine games, with all of his production coming over the final three contests. He logged only eight offensive snaps prior to that stretch while frequently inactive, highlighting how situational his usage was. He is signed with Chicago through 2027 and enters 2026 as a depth receiver with fringe roster appeal.