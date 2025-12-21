Walker caught two of three targets for 21 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 22-16 overtime win over the Packers on Saturday.

Walker played 27 percent of the snaps with Rome Odunze (foot) and Luther Burden (ankle) out after totaling only nine offensive snaps prior to this game. He saw his first career targets, converting one into a touchdown. While the scoring play boosts his profile, his role remains situational and dependent on continued absences ahead of him.