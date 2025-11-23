default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Walker (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Walker missed the last two games with a concussion, and despite being cleared of an injury designation the depth wide receiver will not suit up Sunday. The 23-year-old is predominantly a special teams player, so his absence may just be the team trying new options or taking it slow with a depth contributor back from injury.

More News