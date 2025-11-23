Bears' Jahdae Walker: Healthy scratch
By RotoWire Staff
Walker (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Walker missed the last two games with a concussion, and despite being cleared of an injury designation the depth wide receiver will not suit up Sunday. The 23-year-old is predominantly a special teams player, so his absence may just be the team trying new options or taking it slow with a depth contributor back from injury.