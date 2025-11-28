site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bears-jahdae-walker-inactive-friday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Bears' Jahdae Walker: Inactive Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Walker (coach's decision) is inactive for Friday's game against the Eagles.
The rookie wideout has played just six offensive snaps and another 61 on special teams across five appearances this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
Dave Richard
• 14 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read