Walker (undisclosed) was placed on the active/NFI list by the Bears on Saturday.

Once Walker is ready to resume practicing, he can return from the active/NFI list at any time during training camp and the preseason. The wide receiver signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in April after catching 29 passes for 345 yards and two touchdowns in his final season at Texas A&M. He likely faces an uphill climb to make the Bears' roster.