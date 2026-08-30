Walker brought in his only target for 12 yards in the Bears' 24-15 preseason win over the Titans on Saturday.

The second-year pro would have been even more productive during his time in the game, but an offensive holding penalty wiped out an 18-yard reception early in Chicago's second possession. However, Tyson Bagent went right back to Walker on the next play for a 12-yard gain, closing out his three-game preseason with a 2-48-0 line on three targets. Walker impressively recorded two touchdowns on just six receptions as an undrafted rookie in 2025, and he appears likely to stick on the 53-man roster again to open the 2026 season due to his big-play potential.