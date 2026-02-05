Walker caught six of 10 targets for 87 yards and two touchdowns across nine regular-season games during the 2025 season.

Walker made the team out of training camp as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M. He played a total of eight offensive snaps through Week 14, but Rome Odunze dealt with a foot injury at the end of the regular season, opening the door for Walker to get some run with Caleb Williams. He made the most of his chances and caught the game-tying touchdown with 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter in Week 16 against the Packers. Walker caught another score in the Week 18 loss to Detroit. After a productive close to the season, Walker should have a leg up as a reserve wideout entering the 2026 offseason.