Walker didn't draw a target while playing two of the Bears' 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Packers.

A healthy inactive for Chicago's last four games, Walker returned to action Sunday due to top wideout Rome Odunze (foot) being unavailable. The undrafted rookie placed fourth among Bears receivers in snaps, but DJ Moore, Olamide Zaccheaus and Luther Burden comfortably worked ahead of him. Chicago also made ample use of their tight ends, as all of Colston Loveland, Cole Kmet and Durham Smythe out-snapped Walker.