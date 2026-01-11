Bears' Jahdae Walker: Won't face Green Bay
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's wild-card round game against the Packers.
Walker has been active for four of Chicago's last five games, taking the roster spot of Rome Odunze. With Odunze ready to return to the field, Walker will be a healthy scratch.
