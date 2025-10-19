Moody made all four of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries during the Bears' 26-14 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Moody was elevated from the practice squad to the Bears' active roster for a second consecutive week in place of Cairo Santos (thigh). Moody was responsible for the Bears' first six points of the game with field goals from 27 and 39 yards in the first half, and he helped expand Chicago's lead in the second half after connecting on two more field goals. Moody is now 8-for-9 on field-goal attempts and 3-for-3 on extra-point tries across two games with the Bears. He is eligible to be elevated from the practice squad by Chicago one more time this season, which could happen as soon as Week 8 against the Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 26.