Moody went 4-for-5 on field-goal attempts and made his only extra-point try Monday in a 25-24 win over Washington.

Moody made his Bears debut as a result of Cairo Santos being inactive due to a thigh injury. Moody instilled confidence with his first field-goal try, a successful 47-yarder early in the first quarter. The former 49er then hit a 48-yarder and a 41-yarder before having another 48-yard try blocked at the start of the fourth period. However, Moody was able to conclude a successful team debut by nailing a 38-yard field goal as time expired to give Chicago a one-point win. Whether or not he kicks again in Week 7 versus New Orleans likely depends on Santos' health and ability to suit up.