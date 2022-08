Tonges caught a two-yard touchdown on his only target in the Bears' 27-11 preseason win over the Seahawks' on Thursday.

Tonges was used in the Bears' goal-line package with the second-string offense. He broke free at the goal line to catch the scoring pass from Trevor Siemian. He's competing for a roster spot, as it seems unlikely he'll move past Ryan Griffin and James O'Shaughnessy on the depth chart for the No. 3 tight end role.