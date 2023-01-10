The Bears signed Tonges to a reserve/future contract Monday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.
Tonges opened the regular season as one of two fullbacks on Chicago's active roster, and he appeared in three of the team's first four games before being waived heading into Week 10. He then signed with the team's practice squad shortly thereafter, and he was elevated for the Week 15 loss to Philadelphia. Tonges finished the 2022 season with one target while playing 16 of his 26 snaps on offense, so he'll likely compete for a similar depth/special-teams role during this offseason.