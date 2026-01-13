The Bears signed Reeves-Maybin from the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday.

Reeves-Maybin joining Chicago's active roster coincides with the placement of T.J. Edwards (lower leg) on season-ending IR. During Saturday's 31-27 wild-card win over the Packers, Reeves-Maybin recorded two tackles (one solo) while playing eight snaps on defense and 20 snaps on special teams. With Edwards now unavailable, Reeves-Maybin could be in line for an expanded role on defense during Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Rams.