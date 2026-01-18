Reeves-Maybin (back) is active for Sunday's divisional-round matchup versus the Rams.

Reeves-Maybin exclusively played on special teams in three regular-season appearances for the Bears, and he stepped in on defense during last week's wild-card win over the Packers. The 30-year-old helped fill the absence of starting linebacker T.J. Edwards, who suffered a season-ending lower-leg injury against Green Bay. Reeves-Maybin is likely to see more playing time on defense again versus Los Angeles.