Bears' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Suiting up Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reeves-Maybin (back) is active for Sunday's divisional-round matchup versus the Rams.
Reeves-Maybin exclusively played on special teams in three regular-season appearances for the Bears, and he stepped in on defense during last week's wild-card win over the Packers. The 30-year-old helped fill the absence of starting linebacker T.J. Edwards, who suffered a season-ending lower-leg injury against Green Bay. Reeves-Maybin is likely to see more playing time on defense again versus Los Angeles.
More News
-
Bears' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Signed to active roster•
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Set for free agency•
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Good to go against San Francisco•
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Activated off IR•
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Questionable for Week 17•
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Won't play Sunday•