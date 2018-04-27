Bears' James Daniels: Selected by Chicago

The Bears selected Daniels in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 39th overall.

Daniels was generally considered a candidate to go off the board in the first round, so this looks like a nice value for the Bears. While it's not clear whether he'll play at center or guard initially, Daniels' tools and skill set imply a plug-in candidate at either spot, even with Daniels not even turning 21 until September. The former Iowa standout posted a remarkable 11.69 agility score at the combine at 6-foot-3, 306 pounds, and that plus athleticism should prove useful in new coach Matt Nagy's uptempo scheme.