O'Shaughnessy can seal off the edge as a run blocker while occasionally moving into the slot, Parker Hurley of BearGogglesOn reports.

O'Shaughnessy will likely slot in as the third tight end on the Bears' depth chart behind Cole Kmet and Ryan Griffin. It's unlikely he'll be selected in most fantasy drafts. However, he was on his way to a career year last year with the Jaguars, when he caught 24 passes for 244 yards in seven games. Should he be forced into a prominent role at some point, he could be a capable receiver. Otherwise, it would appear that most of his snaps will see him function as a blocker.