Vaughters signed a contract with the Bears on Saturday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Vaughters was waived by the Bears on Monday and returned to the team's practice squad, and he now rejoins the 53-man roster. The 26-year-old provides depth at outside linebacker with Isaiah Irving (quadriceps) sidelined.

