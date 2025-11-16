Bears' Jaquan Brisker: Able to play Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brisker (back) is active for Sunday's matchup against Minnesota.
Brisker missed Chicago's first two practices this week due to a back issue, but he was able to log a limited session Friday. That appears to be enough for the Penn State product to avoid missing his first game this season. Brisker has played every defensive snap for the Bears so far, and he'll look to keep that streak alive in a big game against the Vikings.
