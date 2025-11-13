Bears' Jaquan Brisker: Another DNP on Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brisker (back) did not practice Thursday.
With Brisker missing a second consecutive practice, the safety's outlook for Sunday's contest with the Vikings begins to worsen. He'll likely need to practice in some capacity Friday to avoid being ruled out. Elijah Hicks and Jonathan Owens are candidates for increased reps if the 26-year-old veteran is unable to play Sunday.
