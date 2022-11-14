site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Jaquan Brisker: Back on track in Week 10
Nov 13, 2022
Brisker tallied seven stops in the Bears' 31-30 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
After tying his season-low last week with four tackles, Brisker bounced back nicely. He now has at least seven tackles in three of his last four games, and he'll remain a high-floor IDP option most weeks.
