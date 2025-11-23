default-cbs-image
Brisker (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

After not practicing Wednesday, Brisker logged full sessions Thursday and Friday but was still given a questionable tag. The 2022 second-round pick has yet to miss a game this season, racking up 49 tackles and three pass defenses, including an interception.

