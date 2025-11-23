Bears' Jaquan Brisker: Cleared to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brisker (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
After not practicing Wednesday, Brisker logged full sessions Thursday and Friday but was still given a questionable tag. The 2022 second-round pick has yet to miss a game this season, racking up 49 tackles and three pass defenses, including an interception.
More News
-
Bears' Jaquan Brisker: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Bears' Jaquan Brisker: Full participant Thursday•
-
Bears' Jaquan Brisker: Nursing shoulder injury•
-
Bears' Jaquan Brisker: Three tackles in Week 11 victory•
-
Bears' Jaquan Brisker: Able to play Week 11•
-
Bears' Jaquan Brisker: Questionable for Week 11•