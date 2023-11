Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that Brisker has cleared the concussion protocol and will be available for Thursday's game against the Panthers, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Brisker missed the Bears' last two games while in the protocol. He will likely step back into a starting role at safety Week 10, and he projects as a solid IDP option after amassing 45 tackles, a forced fumble and a half sack through his first seven appearances on the season.