Brisker posted eight tackles in the Bears' 17-9 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Brisker was a high-variance IDP, as his weekly tackle totals showed a patterns of highs and lows. In 15 games, the safety collected 105 tackles, one sack, one interception and a forced fumble. With two years remaining on his rookie contract, Brisker could see his production increase in 2024 if the Bears continue to build on the defensive improvements they made in the second half of the season.