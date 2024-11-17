General manager Ryan Poles relayed Sunday that Brisker (concussion) "wasn't making the progress we wanted," which is what caused the Bears to place the third-year safety on injured reserve Saturday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to being placed on IR, Brisker had already missed the Bears' previous four games due to a concussion he suffered in Week 5 against the Panthers. The 2022 second-round pick has evidently struggled to go through the league's five-step concussion protocols, and even though the earliest he could return from IR wouldn't be until Week 15 against the Vikings on Monday, Dec. 16, Poles noted that the Bears are "going to slow...and allow [Brisker] to take his time to come back. Would love to see him back this year, but we're just going to take it one week at a time." If he is in fact sidelined for the rest of the 2024 regular season, Brisker will finish with 40 tackles (23 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two pass defenses (including one interception) and one forced fumble across five games.