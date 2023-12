Brisker (groin) is questionable to suit up against the Browns on Sunday.

Brisker compiled a whopping 17 stops in last Sunday's win over Detroit, but he also picked up a groin injury. The safety logged an LP/DNP/LP progression from Wednesday to Friday, leaving his status in the air for Sunday's contest in Cleveland. If Brisker is unable to suit up, Elijah Hicks figures to slide into his starting role.