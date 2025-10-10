Bears' Jaquan Brisker: DNP due to quad injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brisker (quadriceps) did not practice Thursday.
It's a new injury for Brisker, who is making his first appearance on the injury report this season. Brisker has logged 100 percent of the defensive snaps through four games, so it's possible he was injured in practice this week. Elijah Hicks and Jonathan Owens would be next up at safety if Brisker is unable to play against the Commanders on Monday night.
