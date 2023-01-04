Brisker posted eight tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 41-10 defeat to the Lions.

Brisker logged his fourth-most tackles in a game this season and his most since returning from a two-game absence with a concussion Weeks 12 and 13. The second-round rookie has also totaled 21 tackles and a sack since the Bears' Week 14 bye, and he should have a chance to record a 100-tackle season if he posts at least a moderate outing Week 18 against Minnesota.

