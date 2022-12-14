Brisker (concussion) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.

Brisker missed back-to-back games due to a concussion, but he cleared protocols during Chicago's Week 14 bye and is on track to suit up Sunday against the Eagles. Across 11 appearances, the rookie second-round pick has totaled 73 tackles, three sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

More News