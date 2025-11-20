Brisker (shoulder) practiced in full Thursday.

Brisker missed practice Wednesday, but he's now ready to rock as the Bears prepare to host Pittsburgh on Sunday. The starting safety can be considered on track to handle his usual every-down role Week 12, a workload that he's translated into 49 tackles (29 solo), including 1.0 sacks, plus three passes defensed (including one interception) across 10 regular-season appearances.