Bears' Jaquan Brisker: Good to go vs. Lions
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brisker (illness) is active for Sunday's game versus Detroit.
Brisker missed practice Friday due to an illness, but it doesn't look like it was anything too serious, and he will suit up in Week 18. He figures to start at safety next to Kevin Byard against a strong Lions offense.
More News
-
Bears' Jaquan Brisker: Questionable with illness•
-
Bears' Jaquan Brisker: Tackle volume holds steady•
-
Bears' Jaquan Brisker: Notches eight tackles in win•
-
Bears' Jaquan Brisker: Notches just two tackles•
-
Bears' Jaquan Brisker: Finishes with six tackles in win•
-
Bears' Jaquan Brisker: Cleared to play•