Head coach Matt Eberflus clarified Monday that Brisker was placed back in the league's concussion protocol Monday after dealing with an illness in the week leading up to Sunday's game against the Chargers, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Eberflus noted that Brisker cleared concussion protocols last Monday, but started to feel ill and had a fever that persisted throughout the week. He was ruled out of Week 8 on Saturday, and although his illness symptoms cleared Sunday, he started feeling other symptoms and re-entered the league's concussion protocols as a result. Eberflus acknowledged that it is a "unique situation," and said that Brisker and the team were in constant communication over the cornerback's health. The 2022 second-round pick will be eligible to play against the Saints in Week 9 as long as he's able to clear protocols for the second straight week.