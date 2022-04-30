The Bears selected Brisker in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 48th overall.

The Bears seem indifferent to the matter of supporting quarterback Justin Fields with pass catchers, but at least Brisker and fellow second-round selection Kyler Gordon should help the Bears defense with the heavy lifting that's ahead for them. Brisker (6-foot-1, 199 pounds) has the tools to turn into a standout cover safety in the NFL after a distinguished career at Penn State, and he should emerge as a three-down player for Chicago almost immediately.