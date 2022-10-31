site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Jaquan Brisker: High tackle total
By
RotoWire Staff
Brisker collected nine tackles in the Bears' 49-29 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.
This was the second time this season that Brisker posted more than seven tackles, though he's yet to have fewer than five stops in any game since Week 1, making him a high-floor IDP option.
