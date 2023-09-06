Brisker (groin) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday ahead of Week 1 versus Green Bay.

Brisker has not been practicing in a normal capacity since August 16, but it's new information that he's dealing specifically with a groin ailment. Coach Matt Eberflus has expressed confidence the 2022 second-rounder will be ready to go for Sunday, but until Brisker logs a full practice he remains truly questionable.