Brisker (hamstring) was a limited participant during practice Wednesday and is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Commanders.

Brisker played every defensive snap of the Bears' game against the Broncos on Sunday, so it's hard to say when the injury occurred or how severe it may be. However, he's looking like a true game-time decision for Thursday's matchup, with his status for the contest unlikely to be updated before inactives are released 90 minutes before kickoff.