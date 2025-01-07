Brisker went on injured reserve after suffering a concussion in Week 5.
Clearly, the only thing that matters is Brisker's health. Hopefully, he can recover to full health. If he returns to action in 2025, he'll go into the last year of his rookie contract coming off of a five-game season in which Brisker posted 40 tackles and 1.0 sacks.
