Brisker (back) did not practice Wednesday.

It's a new injury for Brisker, though he played all 73 defensive snaps last Sunday in a win over the Giants. The veteran safety has yet to miss a single defensive snap through nine games and has piled up 46 tackles (27 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and three pass breakups, including one interception. Elijah Hicks and Jonathan Owens would be candidates for increased reps if Brisker is unable to play Week 11 against Minnesota.