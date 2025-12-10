default-cbs-image
Brisker posted two solo tackles in Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Packers.

Brisker finished with a season low in tackles. He was averaging 5.2 stops per game heading into this contest while adding five pass breakups, a sack and an interception. The fourth-year safety is in a contract year and will look to bounce back in Week 15 versus the Browns.

