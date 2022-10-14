site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bears-jaquan-brisker-notches-second-sack-of-season | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bears' Jaquan Brisker: Notches second sack of season
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Brisker recorded a sack and five tackles in the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday.
Brisker has two sacks over his last three games. He's also posted between four and six tackles in all but one game, making him a steady floor play in IDP leagues.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read