Brisker is in the league's concussion protocol Monday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
After missing practice for all of last week due to an illness, Brisker is in concussion protocol following Chicago's 30-13 loss at the Chargers in Week 8, in which he was sidelined. The Bears' injury reports this week will shed more light on his availability for Sunday's game at New Orleans.
