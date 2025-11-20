Bears' Jaquan Brisker: Nursing shoulder injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brisker (shoulder) did not participate at practice Wednesday.
Brisker dealt with a back issue during Week 11 prep before ultimately being cleared to play at Minnesota, but now he's back on the injury report with a different problem. He'll likely need to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday to give himself a chance to suit up in Week 12 versus the Steelers.
