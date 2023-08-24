Brisker is apparently nursing an undisclosed injury, but head coach Matt Eberflus is confident he will be ready for Week 1, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Brisker has not practiced since Aug. 16, but the nature of his injury is not clear at this time. Fortunately, the issue does not sound serious for the second-year defender. He is expected to start at free safety alongside Eddie jackson (undisclosed) in Chicago's secondary.