Brisker (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
The second-year safety out of Penn State is back to practicing in full after being limited Wednesday with a groin injury. Brisker started 15 games for Chicago throughout his rookie year, recording 104 total tackles. Expect the 24-year-old to continue making an impact in the Bears' secondary ahead of the coming season.
