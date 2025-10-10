Bears' Jaquan Brisker: Past quad issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brisker (quadriceps) was a full participant in Friday's practice.
The Penn State product didn't practice Thursday due to a quad injury, but it now appears he's moved past the issue. Brisker has played 100 percent of the Bears' defensive snaps through four games this season, recording 21 total tackles and one pass defended. He's expected to start alongside Kevin Byard to form Chicago's top safety duo in the Week 6 matchup against the Commanders.
