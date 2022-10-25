site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Jaquan Brisker: Picks off first NFL pass
Brisker intercepted a pass and recorded seven tackles in the Bears' 33-14 win over the Patriots on Monday.
Brisker has recorded between five and seven tackles in each of his last five games, and he's settling in as a high-floor IDP option.
