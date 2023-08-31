Head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Thursday that Brisker (undisclosed) will be rehabbing over the weekend and that Sept. 6 will be a "big day" in determining his availability for Week 1 against the Packers, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Brisker participated in some drills in practice this week while spending time working off to the side with trainers. The 2022 second-round pick out of Penn State is set to start at free safety after a strong rookie season where he posted 104 tackles (73 solo), four sacks and an interception in 15 games.