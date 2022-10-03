site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Jaquan Brisker: Posts first NFL sack
Brisker recorded a sack and five tackles in the Bears' 20-12 loss to the Giants on Sunday.
Over the last three weeks, Brisker is averaging seven tackles, and he's emerging as a solid IDP option at safety.
