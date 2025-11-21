Brisker (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.

Brisker upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to full practice sessions Thursday and Friday, suggesting he's trending toward playing in the Week 12 matchup. The Penn State product has yet to miss a game this season, recording 49 total tackles and three passes defensed, including one interception, over 10 appearances. If active Sunday, he'll likely operate as the team's top strong safety.