Bears' Jaquan Brisker: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brisker (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.
Brisker upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to full practice sessions Thursday and Friday, suggesting he's trending toward playing in the Week 12 matchup. The Penn State product has yet to miss a game this season, recording 49 total tackles and three passes defensed, including one interception, over 10 appearances. If active Sunday, he'll likely operate as the team's top strong safety.
